ABCMETA Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $1,763.81 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00008218 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $903.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

