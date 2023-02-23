abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $4.22. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 283,221 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
