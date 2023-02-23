abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $4.22. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 283,221 shares.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 243,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

