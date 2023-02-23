Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

