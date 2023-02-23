Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $93.15 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Acala Token has a total market cap of $93.15 million and $6.86 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

