Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.09. Accolade shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 106,925 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 411.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 1,215.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accolade by 54.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 139,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

