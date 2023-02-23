Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,148 shares of company stock worth $6,181,779. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

