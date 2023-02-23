Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

