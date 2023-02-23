Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $707,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

