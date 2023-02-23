Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 639 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $233.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

