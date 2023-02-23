Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $297.44 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

