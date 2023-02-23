Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $138.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.74.

