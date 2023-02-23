Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 333,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

