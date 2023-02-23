Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Shares Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Aceto
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
