Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,030 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,611 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $89.34 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

