AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in AECOM by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

