Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.55 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.55 ($1.65) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.86) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.06) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AF opened at €1.69 ($1.79) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.41. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.59).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.