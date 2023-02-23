Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIRG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Airgain has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
