Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.98

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 505636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $500,827 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

