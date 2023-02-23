Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Critical Contrast

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 3.24 $523.67 million $2.97 25.12 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 13.15% 15.12% 7.89% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Akamai Technologies and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 5 0 2.33 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $101.38, suggesting a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

