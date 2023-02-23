Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

