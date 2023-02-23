Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 17,950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

