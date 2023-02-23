Alesco Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 396,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,442. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

