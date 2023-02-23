Alesco Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 4,792,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,201,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $239.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

