Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,240,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

