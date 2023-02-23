Alesco Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,157,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 73,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

