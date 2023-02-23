Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.98. 10,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

