Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 393,893 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,893 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $56,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,371,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,481. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

