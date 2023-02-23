Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,087,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,967. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

