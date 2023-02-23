Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40.

