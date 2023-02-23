Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $88.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028091 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,533,491 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,335,334 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.