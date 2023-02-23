Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97.07 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $97.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00056307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00028007 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,534,098 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,335,941 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

