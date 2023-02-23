Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $94.78

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.78, but opened at $100.10. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $96.62, with a volume of 12,833,880 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 236.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

