Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Alight also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.67 EPS.

Alight Stock Down 0.3 %

Alight stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 3,183,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,014. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 322,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.