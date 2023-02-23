AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AWF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 232,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,930. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
