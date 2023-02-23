AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AWF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 232,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,930. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

