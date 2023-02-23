AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.50 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.