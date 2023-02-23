AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.50 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

