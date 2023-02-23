Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 528,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

