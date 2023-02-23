Allstate Corp Has $18.14 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 57.3% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
See Also
