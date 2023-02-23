Allstate Corp Has $8.28 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $491.60. The company had a trading volume of 422,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,973. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.97 and its 200 day moving average is $499.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

