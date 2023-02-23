Allstate Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day moving average is $211.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.