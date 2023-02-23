Allstate Corp Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 119.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,365 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 8,485,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,527,879. The company has a market cap of $273.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

