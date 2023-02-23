Allstate Corp Sells 1,740,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740,000 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,017.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 145,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,887,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

