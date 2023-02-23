Allstate Corp Sells 32,991 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allstate Corp reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.78. 1,063,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

