Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,380,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 157.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 151,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 92,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

ALLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,740. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $50.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.