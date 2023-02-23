Almitas Capital LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of The Taiwan Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

