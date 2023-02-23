Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,340 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.70% of PhenixFIN worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $29,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,923 shares of company stock valued at $66,576. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

