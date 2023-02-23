Almitas Capital LLC Sells 20,873 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in General American Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE GAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

