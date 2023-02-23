Almitas Capital LLC Sells 34,121 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,121 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

TPZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

