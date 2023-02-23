Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $151.10 million and $5.78 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.01302877 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032692 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.01616720 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.