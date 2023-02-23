Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) & DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Financial Analysis

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A DraftKings -61.51% -87.08% -35.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Acquisition and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DraftKings 6 7 16 0 2.34

DraftKings has a consensus target price of $22.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given DraftKings’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and DraftKings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A DraftKings $2.24 billion 7.34 -$1.38 billion ($3.17) -6.16

Alpine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states. Its Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states. The company's daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. In addition, it offers DraftKings Marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions, as well as owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

