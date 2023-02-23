Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) vs. Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Summit Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.84 billion 0.69 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Alpine Summit Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crescent Energy and Alpine Summit Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Alpine Summit Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.68%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Alpine Summit Energy Partners.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Alpine Summit Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Alpine Summit Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% Alpine Summit Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Alpine Summit Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

